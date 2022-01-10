Kimora Lee Simmons Is Getting Criticized For This Advice She Gave Khloé Kardashian In Resurfaced ‘KUWTK’ Clip

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Kimora Lee Simmons is getting dragged for a second time over a Keeping Up With The Kardashians clip from 2019 that made its way back online.

The clip in question was taken from an episode of the E! reality show that featured Kimora weighing in on Khloe Kardashian’s drama with Tristan Thompson after he was caught kissing then-family friend Jordyn Woods. In the 2019 episode, Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe were all seen FaceTiming Kimora, who later gave the sisters some advice about how to handle the situation.

“I just think, you guys, cannot let people take advantage of you like this,” said the former Baby Phat CEO. “Like, Kim said, Khloe, that you were trying to take the high road and you were saying, you know, ‘I’m too old for this, and this girl is young.’ But if you don’t protect your family, you don’t protect your child, your house, what goes on in your home, what kind of s**t are you running?”

She continued, “That’s your baby daddy, whether you’re with him or not. You cannot allow this kind of disrespect. Don’t start none, won’t be none.”

After the video resurfaced on the internet and went viral on Thursday, January 6, fans started criticizing Kimora for seemingly encouraging the Kardashians to bully a fellow Black woman.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Kimora has been dragged for these very comments.

Back in 2019, when that episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians first aired, the model also received a ton of backlash for her advice. When one user asked if she gave her daughter the same advice when she was getting bullied by her classmate, she defended herself in an Instagram comment.

“I don’t condone bullying at all,” Kimora wrote at the time. “I am def more old school. I pop heads. Guys and girls included. Everybody responsible. These are adult men and women involved. Not children.”

