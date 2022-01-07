Dr. Collier Gives Ways To Protect Yourself Against COVID-19 At Work [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

As we all continue to try and stay healthy during this ongoing global pandemic, our good friend of the show Dr. Collier lends a few tips for today’s “Health Update” on how to avoid catching COVID-19 in the workplace.

From investing in an air filter that can sit discretely on your desk to staying dosed up on vitamin D, Collier is making sure you can get your monthly check without having to risk contracting one of the many new variants of coronavirus. If you’re blessed to be employed, which unfortunately not everyone can say at the moment, make sure to tune in to what the doc has to say today.

Help yourself stay safe out there by checking out the latest “Health Update” with Dr. Collier on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

