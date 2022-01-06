Kanye West & His Work Boots Will Reportedly Headline Coachella 2022

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Coachella reportedly has found its third headliner, and it’s none other than Kanye West.

Per Variety, the artist now just known as Ye and his Vibram-soled Red Wing work safety boots will be filling the third and final headliner spot at this year’s Coachella music festival. This means it’s all but sure Travis Scott, who is still losing bags due to the Astroworld fiasco, will not be performing.

The publication exclusively reports that sources have revealed that West has signed on to perform and join other headliners, Billie Eilish and Swedish House Mafia. The trio will replace Frank Ocean, Rage Against the Machine, and Travis Scott, who was supposed to headline the 2020 edition of the music festival that was on hiatus for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic that is still happening.

Since getting the boot from Kim Kardashian, West has been outside, outside. Leading up to the struggle release of his album DONDA, the Chicago rapper traveled across the country previewing the album holding stadium-sized “listening sessions.” He just recently teamed up with his former rival for a “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert in Los Angeles, plus a surprise appearance at Rolling Loud California.

It looks like Kanye West has caught the performance bug, and Coachella will be his biggest stage yet to perform his tracks off DONDA and possibly the album’s sequel, which he is reportedly working on right now.

