Maralee Nichols Speaks Out After Tristan Thompson Confirms He’s the Baby Daddy

Maralee Nichols, the mother of Tristan Thompson’s third child, a son, speaks out.

She is speaking out after Tristan posted his admission of being the father as well as an apology to Khloe Kardashian.

In a statement, a rep for Maralee said, “there was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby”.

“Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements”.

“He told me he was single and co-parenting,” she said. “I would never have gotten involved with Tristan if I thought he was in a relationship.”

In court documents reported bt E! News, Thompson stated, “The only time that I had sexual intercourse with [Maralee] in 2021 was in March 2021 in Houston, Texas. I specifically remember having sexual intercourse with [her] in March because it was my birthday. [She] and I attended a party together at a hotel in Houston. [She] had called me and wanted to be with me on my birthday.”

