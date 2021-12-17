Nick Cannon Explains Why He Chose Not To Have His Son Treated With Chemo Before He Died

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Earlier this month the devastating news broke that Nick Cannon‘s youngest child, Zen, passed away from brain cancer at just five months old. Now, Cannon, who continues to mourn his son’s passing along with the child’s mother, Alyssa Scott, is setting the record straight on why he and Scott made the difficult decision not to allow Zen to be treated with chemotherapy.

“We started asking, ‘Is there a way to prevent this? If not, how long do we have?’” Cannon, who has taken chemo himself to treat lupus, told People magazine during an interview Thursday. “The conversations quickly turned to, ‘How can we give him the best life for the time that he does have?’ It could be weeks, it could be months, it could be years.”

According to Page Six, Cannon and Scott welcomed Zen into the world in July, but soon after, they were informed that what turned out to be a malignant tumor was causing fluid to build up in his brain.

“We were having quality-of-life conversations,” Cannon said. “We could have had that existence where he would’ve had to live in the hospital, hooked up to machines, for the rest of the time. From someone who’s had to deal with chemotherapy before, I know that pain. To see that happen to a 2-month-old, I didn’t want that. I didn’t want him to suffer.”

Regardless of how people might feel about Cannon’s decision, it should be noted that he and Scott were faced with an impossibly difficult decision that would be an inconceivable nightmare for any parent to go through.

Cannon told People that rather than have Zen suffer through the treatment, he and Scott focused on making sure that for the time he had left, their son was “as happy as he could possibly be.”

“We focused on Disneyland, our favorite place,” Cannon said. “Every month we would celebrate his birthday, just really seeing it as a victory every time he had a milestone that he was still here with us.”

