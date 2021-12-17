CDC Recommends Pfizer & Moderna Vaccine Over J&J + FDA Lifts Restriction on Mailing Abortion Pills

The Show
Maria More fills in to deliver today’s “Front Page News,” giving us updates on the CDC’s top recommended vaccines in the fight against coronavirus and the FDA’s new decision to allow abortion pills to be mailed which will definitely be a game-changer for many woman out there.

Also in the headlines is the sad report of a 15-year-old Black girl from Bowling Green that was found dead following the tornadoes that ripped through the Midwest and South recently. She unfortunately was the 7th person in her family to lose her life in the natural disaster. The Daunte Wright murder trial is also a topic on our radar as the police officer on trial for his murder testifies in court today.

Listen to “Front Page News” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below, which also includes an always-entertaining sports update from the homie Rock-T:

 

