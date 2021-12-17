Sources Say Wendy Williams Is “Crazy Jealous” Of Sherri Shepherd’s Ratings Rise

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Word around The Purple Chair is that Wendy Williams is “crazy jealous” of Sherri Shepherd’s ratings rise in the media queen’s absence.

Sources told The Sun that Wendy is feeling very frustrated because of her hiatus due to medical reasons and Shepherd is winning over her audience while she’s away.

“Sherri is the closest to Wendy that her fans are going to get, and she’s funny!” the source told The Sun. “Wendy can’t stand watching people fill in for her. She just can’t, and especially someone like Sherri who is getting the love from her own audience.”

“Wendy gets crazy jealous, and having to sit on the sidelines is eating her up but there’s no way around it. The show must continue and when Sherri’s on, the numbers go up.”

Shepherd also had her own health scare when she had to have emergency surgery because of appendicitis.

“I started crying because the doctor said that I needed to have my appendix taken out like right then and there.”

Two days later she was back hosting. Wendy Williams is scheduled to be out until 2022.

