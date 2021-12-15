The CW Announces ‘All American Homecoming’ Spin-Off That Will Follow The HBCU Experience [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The ‘All American’ saga will be continuing in February with more sports and more culture.

The spin-off All American Homecoming will follow Simone Hicks (Geffri Maya), Jordan’s love interest, as she journeys to become a tennis star at fictional HBCU Bringston University in Atlanta. Peyton Alex Smith, who was featured in the All American Homecoming episode, and also starred in BET’s The Quad seems to have an interest in Simone, which will probably cause some love drama in the series.

All American Homecoming series will premiere on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at 9 p.m. ET, right after All American returns for its fourth season.

Check out the trailer below.

