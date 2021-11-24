CeCe Winans, Maverick City Music Among 2022 Gospel Grammy Nominees

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The Recording Academy revealed the nominations for the 64th Grammys show with a COVID-friendly Livestream on Tuesday (November 23rd). There were massive changes to the voting process this year including eliminating nominations review committees in general and genre fields. This means winners will now be determined by a majority, peer-to-peer vote of Recording Academy voting members which many hope will lead to more diverse nominees across the board.

The Gospel Grammys look to be hotly contested this year with a mixture of Gospel icons and new artists bringing a new sound to the culture. Dante Bowe leads the Gospel category with five nominations. CeCe Winans, Maverick City Music, and Dante Bowe all received multiple nominations in the Gospel category. Winans and MCM received nominations for Best Gospel Album.

Tauren Wells received 2 including “Best Contemporary Christian Music Album“.

Congrats to all the nominees and good luck!

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Voice of God,” Dante Bowe featuring Steffany Gretzinger and Chandler Moore; Dante Bowe, Tywan Mack, Jeff Schneeweis, and Mitch Wong, songwriters

“Joyful,” Dante Bowe; Dante Bowe and Ben Schofield, songwriters

“Help,” Anthony Brown & Group Therapy; Anthony Brown and Darryl Woodson, songwriters

“Never Lost,” CeCe Winans

“Wait on You,” Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Tiffany Hudson, Brandon Lake, and Chandler Moore, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“We Win,” Kirk Franklin and Lil Baby; Kirk Franklin, Dominique Jones, Cynthia Nunn, and Justin Smith, songwriters

“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix),” H.E.R. and Tauren Wells; Josiah Bassey, Dernst Emile, and H.E.R., songwriters

“Man of Your Word,” Chandler Moore and KJ Scriven; Jonathan Jay, Nathan Jess, and Chandler Moore, songwriters

“Believe For It,” CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans, and Mitch Wong, songwriters

“Jireh,” Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music featuring Chandler Moore and Naomi Raine; Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Chandler Moore, and Naomi Raine, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

“Changing Your Story,” Jekalyn Carr

“Royalty: Live at the Ryman,” Tasha Cobbs Leonard

“Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition,” Maverick City Music

“Jonny X Mali: Live in LA,” Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music

“Believe for It,” CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

“No Stranger,” Natalie Grant

“Feels Like Home Vol. 2,” Israel and New Breed

“The Blessing (Live),” Kari Jobe

“Citizen of Heaven (Live),” Tauren Wells

“Old Church Basement,” Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music

Best Roots Gospel Album

“Alone With My Faith,” Harry Connick, Jr.

“That’s Gospel, Brother,” Gaither Vocal Band

“Keeping On,” Ernie Haase and Signature Sound

“Songs For the Times,” The Isaacs

“My Savior,” Carrie Underwood

