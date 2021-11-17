Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Marvel might have a hard time eclipsing the comic book classic that was Avengers: Endgame. But with the drop of the latest trailer to Spider-Man: No Way Home, it looks like they might have something to do just that.

We already know that the new Spidey film was going to delve into the multiverse with Spider-Man villains from films past like Doctor Octopus and The Green Goblin resurrecting their roles in the MCU, but now we have confirmation that Sandman and The Lizard will also be joining the fray as the Sinister Six (one’s still missing) to take down your friendly neighborhood superhero. As Doctor Strange explains in the trailer, Peter Parker interfering in his spell to make the world forget Spider-Man’s secret identity has caused the Marvel multiverse to mash-up and cause all kinds of chaos in the main MCU reality of 616.

Villains like Doc Ock still have a bone to pick with Spidey, but even Doc is surprised to see that this isn’t the Tobey McGuire webhead the he was facing off against back in 2002. By the end of the trailer we don’t just see Spidey facing off against villains from the multiverse, but apparently more are about to pop through the portal that has Doctor Strange saying “I can’t stop them.”

With rumors galore about who else is set to appear in the film and who’s bound to die (no spoilers on this part), we can’t wait to see what Spider-Man: No Way Home has in store for us when it drops on December 17.

Check out the trailer to the latest Spidey flick below and let us know if you’ll be checking for it come next month.

Spider-Man Takes On “The Sinister Six” In Latest ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Trailer was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: