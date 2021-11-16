Yaya DaCosta’s Big,Beautiful Natural Hair Is The Star Of ‘Our Kind Of People’ Ep. 7

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

If there’s one thing Fox television series Our Kind of People is giving us besides drama, it’s style trends we can use. From creative natural hairdos to uniquely designed fashion, this show is a gem for our culture. We are currently seven episodes in, and we have yet to be disappointed by the characters’ costumes. The looks are constantly giving us life, and the hairstyles add the perfect touch to each ensemble.

While the scenes on this week’s episode didn’t cause for too much costume changing, we still noticed a few slays here and there. In the picture above, Angela Vaugh (played by Yaya DaCosta) never disappoints when it comes to her fabulous hair. Her curls are always popping, and this time was no different. We love that she opts for a natural style during most of her scenes. She is definitely hair goals!

There was a time when it was uncommon to see people and styles that mimic ours in the media. Therefore, it’s refreshing to turn on your television and see a sister rocking a beautiful head wrap. We love styles that we can relate to, and this television series gives us just that and more. Also, we can’t look over the pin curls that Leah Franklin Dupont (played by Nadine Ellis) is sporting. This vintage hairstyle takes us back to that old Harlem glam look. Her off-the-shoulder dress flows perfectly with her hairdo, and the perfect red lipstick she is sporting sets the entire look off.

In the scene above, Angela recreated her crop denim jacket look by pairing it with an emerald-colored blouse and printed skirt. Her slicked back long braid went perfectly with this casual outfit. Leah and her husband Raymond Dupont (played by Morris Chestnut) were business as usual with Leah in a navy blue pants suit accessorized by a pussy-bow blouse and white bag and Raymond in a salmon-colored button down and brown pants.

How gorgeous is this orange dress against Angela’s brown skin? We love the crocheted look of this dress and the fringe bottom sets it off. Angela keeps it simple in the hair department with a large, low bun pulled back off her face. Her child’s father, Nate (played by McKinley Freeman), kept it laidback with his locs hanging beyond his shoulders, a black tank, and black and white All-star sneakers to match.

Which character is the most stylish in your opinion?

Stay tune for next week’s fashion rundown!

