Woman Pistol-Whipped During Attempted Robbery At Teyana Taylor Halloween Bash

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Halloween is definitely supposed to be a night where it’s actually fun to be scared. However, three armed men apparently pulled up at a costume party hosted by singer Teyana Taylor with every intention of being the villains in a real-life horror story for 3 innocent women during an attempted robbery.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

TMZ broke the story over the holiday weekend, which occurred outside of the Sunset Room in Los Angeles on Saturday night. Based on reports, the three men approached the women and immediately beg; and trying to rob them. One woman was even pistol-whipped while trying to get away, which only ended after a security guard intervened and began to exchange fire with the assailants.

SEE: Goons & Goblins: 13 Spooky Music Videos That Are Perfect For Halloween

More details on how things played out further below, via TMZ:

“The guard exchanged gunfire with one of the armed suspects but both missed. The bullets were lodged in several parked cars.

The 3 men fled in a car. It’s unclear if they ended up stealing anything from the women.

An ambulance arrived but the woman who was pistol-whipped refused medical attention.”

It’s believed that Teyana herself has no connection to the incident, and she’s yet to issue any kind of public statement acknowledging it altogether. It is worth nothing that she went on to co-host a more exclusive party alongside celebrity friends La La, Kodal Lens and Karreuche the following night on Halloween.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Thankfully no one was fatally injured in either the robbery attempt or the gunfire exchange. However, we just hope this drama doesn’t follow Teyana into her highly anticipated month-long The Last Rose Petal Retirement Tour, which kicks off later this week in San Francisco.

SEE: Teyana Taylor Announces Farewell Tour ‘The Last Rose Petal’

SEE: Iman Shumpert Steals The Show With His Debut ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Performance & Teyana Says He Better Win

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Woman Pistol-Whipped During Attempted Robbery At Teyana Taylor Halloween Bash was originally published on blackamericaweb.com