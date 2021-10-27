Marlo Hampton Finally Gets A ‘RHOA’ Peach

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The cast for the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta was recently revealed and it looks like long-time castmate and “friend to the show” Marlo Hampton is finally getting her peach!

The newest housewife is set to replace Porsha Williams as the main cast member along with returning cast members Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, and Drew Sidora. Original housewife, Shereé Whitfield, is also set to return to the series as a peach-holder for the third time and four-time Olympic medalist Sanya Richards-Ross is set to join the cast as a new housewife.

Bravo confirmed the big news on Instagram, posting a photo of Shereé and Marlo along with the caption, “It’s OFFICIAL! @shereewhitfield is returning, @marlohampton got her and #RHOA Season 14 is coming in HOT! Head to the link in the bio to get the sweet tea on the rest of the cast, and follow @BravoDailyDish for more Bravo breaking news!”

Former RHOA housewife, Cynthia Bailey, had a few words of advice for her good friend and new housewife Marlo and caught up with Entertainment Tonight after the big announcement to share a few tips. “Stay strong and pray. Pray to God every night,” she joked. “The great thing about being a friend, is you get a lot of practice being a Housewife. I think she’ll be fun. I think this is the moment she’s been waiting for, so I wish her well.”

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta recently began production and we already know it’s going to a drama-filled year!

