Gary’s Tea: Cynthia Bailey Explains Why She’s Leaving RHOA [WATCH]

After 11 seasons, Cynthia Bailey decided to leave the Real Housewives of Atlanta. She explains that in order to keep her marriage together and to protect Mike Hill, it was best to leave the show. In other news, if you want to hang out with the rapper, Jack Harlow, he’s making his fans do this one thing. if they’re not willing to do it, they can’t hang out. Liaten to the tea to hear more about what’s going on.

