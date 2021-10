Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The wife of rapper Waka Flocka and recording artist, Tammy Rivera shared a series of videos to her Instagram page Monday morning. The videos captured a recent encounter during a trip to her neighborhood CVS pharmacy and convenience store. In the video, she accuses a store worker of profiling and watcher her in the store while she attempted to shop. Now usually our people stay ready to pull up in the name of injustice but this instance had more than a few of us scratching our temples.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In the since deleted video, you can see you enraged Tammy walking through the store recalling her interaction with her Instagram followers claiming that she was racially profiled while opening a package before paying for it. “This lady-she must be new- she’s been watching me so hard” said Rivera. “When I opened this pack she said, don’t do that!”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Umm sorry to break it to you Tammy but we all know you can’t open packages before paying girl! Twitter had a hilarious reaction.

After being called out for her actions by fans around the world who saw the video and supported the decision of the young Asian CVS employee, Tammy took to her page to clarify a few things:

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

SEE ALSO:

Waka Flocka Presented With Lifetime Achievement Award From “His President” Donald Trump

“It Was The Worst Decision I Made”; Tammy Rivera Says She Regrets Getting Plastic Surgery [WATCH]

11 photos

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Tammy Rivera’s Instagram Rant Accusing CVS Employee Of Racial Profiling Backfires was originally published on themorninghustle.com