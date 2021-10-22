Jeezy Gets Real About Hustling At An Early Age For TV One’s ‘UNCENSORED’

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

From his days coming up as Young Jeezy to his newfound success in the game with a slightly shortened aka, Jay Wayne Jenkins has made many names for himself in the history of hip-hop.

TV One’s UNCENSORED decided to profile the rap veteran for its upcoming episode, and The Snowman talks candid about his upbringing and the journey to becoming Jeezy.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Jeezy’s days hustling while coming in the South are definitely no secret, especially those who’ve listened to hit projects under his belt like The Recession, Pressure and his fan-favorite Thug Motivation series.

Here’s more on what to expect from Jeezy’s episode of UNCENSORED:

“Putting himself behind the mic wasn’t his original plan. He invested in a recording studio and gathered his friends to be his artists. When that plan fell through, Jeezy decided to step in the booth and tell his own life stories. He released his first mixtape in 2001 under the name Lil J. It was titled ‘Thuggin Under the Influence.’ In 2004 he collaborated with DJ Drama to release his second mixtape, ‘Tha Streets Iz Watchin.’ Jeezy’s natural business acumen came in handy. He built a loyal fan base by passing out his CDs and performing around the city. Soon, he was sought after by some of the biggest names in the music business. He negotiated deals with both Bad Boy and Def Jam Records. He released one album with the group Boyz n Da Hood under Bad Boy records in June 2005. The next month he released his platinum selling solo album ‘Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101’ with Def Jam. Jeezy has released more than 10 studio albums and four of those albums are platinum.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Be sure to watch Jeezy on TV One’s UNCENSORED this Sunday (October 24) at 10/9c.

READ MORE:

20 photos

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Jeezy Gets Real About Hustling At An Early Age For TV One’s ‘UNCENSORED’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com