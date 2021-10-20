Chris Brown Calls Kyrie Irving A “Real Hero” For Refusing Vaccination: “I Stand With My Brother”

It goes without saying that COVID-19 vaccination has split the world down the middle between those in favor of getting the shot and others against it, the latter group branded with the now-infamous title “Anti-Vaxxer.”
Often-controversial Brooklyn Nets star player Kyrie Irving has proudly asserted himself as one vehemently against getting vaccinated, and it appears he’s getting support on the decision from another contentious celebrity, Chris Brown.
Brown jumped on Instagram earlier today to show his support for Irving’s anti-vaxx stance, referring to the NBA champion in his IG Stories as, “The real hero!” also adding, “I stand with my brother.” For those that felt offended by him standing in solidarity with his longtime friend, Breezy went on to write, “Whoever don’t like it … go live your damn life. It’s his choice and a damn good one. Always in my brother’s corner.”
Kyrie officially addressed his feelings on the state of vaccination last week Thursday (October 14) on Instagram Live, where he actually said his decision is neither pro or anti, stating, “I chose to be unvaccinated, and that was my choice, and I would ask you all to just respect that choice.” He further added, “I am going to just continue to stay in shape, be ready to play, be ready to rock out with my teammates and just be part of this whole thing. This is not a political thing; this is not about the NBA, not about any organization. This is about my life and what I am choosing to do.”
Given his supportive message, it could be implied that Chris Brown himself isn’t vaccinated, although he hasn’t made a statement to confirm or deny either way. However, given the sordid history of decision-making on the “Run It!” singer’s behalf, a co-sign from him might not be something to be proud of.
Do you think Brown and Irving are justified in their decision(s) to speak against the COVID-19 vaccination, or is it irresponsible for two very famous Black men to deliver a message publicly that’s already proven to be fatal for many? Sound off and let us know your thoughts!
