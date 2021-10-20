Beyoncé & Jay-Z Bring Blue Ivy On Their ‘Date Night’ In New Tiffany & Co. Ad

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Following Tiffany & Co. announcing Jay-Z and Beyoncé as their latest brand ambassadors earlier this summer, many have been anticipating to see exactly what it will include and the power couple’s involvement in the campaign overall.

We now have yet another chapter released in The Carters’ partnership with Tiffany’s, this time taking us on a “Date Night” with firstborn Blue Ivy Carter making an appearance as well.

The mini-movie clocks in at just under two minutes, and sees Jay and Bey cruising through New York City in a very film noir-inspired aesthetic that continues to build on the overarching “About Love” theme. The Lemonade pop diva can be seen playing the “he loves me, he loves me not” game with herself, plucking lovingly at a sunflower, shortly before her equally iconic husband pops in to confirm that, in fact, “he loves her.”

After finding a good slice of New York pizza and washing it down with “real” champagne, the scene is stolen by Blue Ivy as she enters the car and completes their moment of showcasing true Black family love. Beyoncé also lip-syncs along to Paul Anka’s timeless 1959 song “Put Your Head On My Shoulder” — no, not for a TikTok challenge! — while snuggling into Hov’s arms as he sits beside her. The clip ends with a kiss to seal their affection for one another, and it doesn’t hurt that music’s favorite power couple looks decadently fly in all-black apparel the entire time.

Enjoy the “Date Night” feature below by Jay-Z, Beyoncé, the ever-talented Blue Ivy Carter, and Tiffany & Co. for their “About Love” campaign, which we’re sure to see more of as additional content continues to roll out:

