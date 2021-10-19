Fake COVID Card Will Cost Evander Kane $1.6M Months After NHL Player Filed For Bankruptcy

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The hits keep on coming for Evander Kane. Months after the San Jose Sharks’ forward filed for bankruptcy; he is being suspended for misrepresenting his vaccination status.

The NHL announced Monday that Kane would face a 21-game suspension after being investigated for submitting a fake vaccination card. Kane released a statement apologizing to his teammates for violating the NHL rule. Calling the move a” mistake,” he said he would work hard to earn his way back on the ice.

“During my suspension, I will continue to participate in counseling to help me make better decisions in the future,” said Kane in a statement. “When my suspension is over, I plan to return to the ice with great effort, determination, and love for the game of hockey.”

Canada’s CBC News reported he would forfeit over $1.6 million of his season salary to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund. He was expected to earn $7 million this season.

“While we are encouraged by Evander’s commitment to moving forward, we are extremely disappointed by his disregard for the health and safety protocols put in place by the NHL and the NHLPA,” the team said in a statement. “We will not be commenting further on Evander’s status before the conclusion of the NHL’s mandated suspension.”

A first-round draft pick in 2009, Kane is no stranger to controversy.

The Mercury News reported Kane filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy earlier this year, estimating his total debt at $26.8 million and assets as $10.2 million. A creditor filed suit in May alleging he misrepresented his financial standing.

A prior investigation into allegations of betting on league games or even throwing games found no evidence to support the claims. While he listed $1.5 million in gambling debts in his bankruptcy filing, it does not appear there was anything inappropriate as it pertained to his league involvement.

News reports also indicate the league also found no evidence of abuse against his former partner.

Kane is one of a handful of Black players in the NHL. Estimates indicate less than 5 percent of NHL players are Black or people of color.

Fake vaccination cards have become an increasing issue with the enforcement of vaccine mandates and widespread misinformation about the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccinations.

WebMD reported in September that U.S. Customs seized over 6,000 fake vaccine cards.

As previously reported by NewsOne, vaccine cards have become an increasing issue as mandates become more common. But such forgeries are illegal.

Creating or using a forged government document is a federal crime and could land you up to five years in federal prison. Federal statutes make it illegal to use any government seal in a forged document. All U.S. vaccination cards have the CDC logo in the right corner. If this shows up on a fake vaccine card, you are committing a crime. If you are caught with one, even if your intention is just to show as proof, you will be breaking the law and may end up being punished, according to U.S Federal statutes.

Read the U.S. Federal statute below…

18 U.S. Code § 1017

“Whoever fraudulently or wrongfully affixes or impresses the seal of any department or agency of the United States, to or upon any certificate, instrument, commission, document, or paper or with knowledge of its fraudulent character, with wrongful or fraudulent intent, uses, buys, procures, sells, or transfers to another any such certificate, instrument, commission, document, or paper, to which or upon which said seal has been so fraudulently affixed or impressed, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than five years, or both.”

