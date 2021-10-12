Attorney Glennon Threatt Says Jelani Day’s Organs Were Not Missing, They Were Liquefied [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The unfortunate case of Jelani Day, a Black 25-year-old Illinois State University grad student found dead in the Illinois River weeks after being reported missing, has rocked the community in a way that calls for racial equality on all levels.

With many wondering why it took so long for his case to go public in comparison to the viral missing person report on 22-year-old white travel blogger Gabby Petito, our friend Glennon Threatt stopped by to give us some facts in the case and set a few things straight.

From rumors surrounding the condition of his body to recent talk of organ harvesting, attorney Threatt used factual information and his own historic knowledge in the law field to give a better understanding about what’s really going on. The racial disparities are quite clear, and sadly history shows that it’s been a problem for us for some time now.

Get the important facts in this case straight from attorney Glennon Threatt on the Ricky Smiley Morning Show below:

