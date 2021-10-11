As we recover from the ramifications of a global pandemic and slowly assimilate to a “new normal” now more than ever, our mental health is a priority. That’s why for World Mental Health Awareness Day, I’m here to share some practical tips, tools, and resources to help you take care of yourself and prioritize your mental health so that you can live your very best life!
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Princess-India, “The Woke Therapist,” is a Licensed Professional Counselor, Best Selling Author, & Youtube Personality. She is the creator of Tarot Therapy® and aims to use her content & services to educate, heal, and inspire. She is also the owner of The Sanctuary Sister Circle (an online spiritual community) and Soul Culture Counseling & Healing Lounge, where she provides virtual therapy, coaching, & Tarot Therapy® sessions.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Instagram: @Thewoketherapist
Tiktok: @thewoketherapist
Twitter: @Woketherapist
Youtube: /thewoketherapist (Tarot Therapy by The Woke Therapist)
email: pi@thewoketherapist.com
SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!
SEE ALSO:
“We’re Suffering” Taraji P. Henson Shares Her Reason To Continue The Mental Health Discussion
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s: Episode 29 “Mental Health Check”
Lil Wayne Opens Up About His Suicide Attempt And Mental Health
23 Tips For Your Mental Health From The Woke Therapist was originally published on kysdc.com