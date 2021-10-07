Gary’s Tea: Is Jada Pinkett-Smith In An Entanglement With Duane Martin?! [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

“Gary’s Tea” is all about relationships today, whether it be the one Jada Pinkett-Smith has with her husband’s best friend or Meek Mill comparing the “heartbreak” of having your cell mate replaced to that of losing a girlfriend.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

While we’re sure Jada spending time with Duane Martin recently wasn’t as big of a deal that Gary made it out to be, the crew certainly got a laugh at the misconceived message that Meek probably wasn’t expecting from his comment.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Join the debate and get a few laughs in with “Gary’s Tea” today on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: