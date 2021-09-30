Another Peach Gone: Porsha Williams Will Not Be Returning To ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

After nine seasons and 10 years, one of Real Housewives Of Atlanta’s favorites announced their departure from the franchise. Porsha Williams shared to her Instagram that she will not be joining season 13.

“This was a difficult decision to not only make, but also come to terms with. It’s one I have put a lot of thought into and because of that, I know it’s the right one,” the peach veteran said.

This comes only days after Cynthia Bailey also shared that she will not be returning for the next season as well.

Porsha made sure to thanks Bravo and Andy Cohen as well as fans by saying she will be returning to TV screens soon along with the release of her memoir, “The Pursuit of Porsha” on November 16.

“I have so much love and endless gratitude for my Bravo family and supporters. You’ve made the past decade a truly special one. One where I’ve dealt with unbelievable highs and unbelievable lows, and I can honestly say I would not have made it through some of them without the unconditional love and support I have gotten from all of you.”

Williams joined the franchise in 2012 when she was married to former NFL player Kordell Stewart and divorced a year later. During her time on the series, she quickly became a fan favorite with her reads, Hennessey drinking moments, and always being down for a good time with “the nieces.” She’s shared her journey of being engaged to her ex-fiancee Dennis McKinley and becoming a mother to their daughter PJ.

