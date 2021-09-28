Dr. Pernessa Seele Talks World Alzheimer’s Day & More [Listen]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Did you know September 21st was World Alzheimer’s Day? To mark the occasion, The Rickey Smiley Morning Show was honored to speak with Dr. Pernessa Seele, a well-known immunologist, a respected public health activist, and the CEO of Balm in Gilead. Balm of Gilead is a non-profit organization that aims to prevent diseases and improve the health status of people of African Descent.

Check out Dr. Seele’s interview below and hear how she is working to raise awareness about the importance of early Alzheimer’s disease detection and a condition called MCI (Mild Cognitive Impairment) which can often be the very first stage of Alzheimer’s disease. This is especially important for our community, as there is a higher prevalence of Alzheimer’s and dementia in African Americans.

After you listen to the interview, check out www.itstimeweknow.com, to learn more about MCI due to Alzheimer’s. The website has lots of great information about MCI, questions to ask your doctor, and a comprehensive list of specialists that can help you get a screening for MCI due to Alzheimer’s.

