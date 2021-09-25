Eddie Murphy Secured The Bag In Three Picture, First-Look Film Deal With Amazon Studios

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Eddie Murphy signs a three-picture first-look film deal with Amazon Studios.

According to Deadline, the award-winning actor will star in three films for Amazon Studios and develop original film projects for Prime Video and Studios with the potential to star. The deal was a no-brainer for Amazon as Murphy’s Coming 2 America became the most-watched film on Amazon Prime in its opening weekend earlier this year.

Murphy has had similar success with other streaming platforms like Netflix’s highly-rated dramedy, Dolemite Is My Name, which he also starred in. The film was selected by both the National Board of Review and Time magazine as one of the ten best films of the year in 2019. The movie was also nominated for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Murphy received a nomination for Best Actor at the 77th Golden Globe Awards.

“Eddie is a legend both in front of and behind the camera,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement to Deadline. “With undeniable comedic and dramatic genius, he consistently delivers entertaining, original stories and characters to audiences around the world. We could not be more excited to help carry on the tradition and to officially welcome Eddie into the Amazon family.”

Murphy has his hands full, finalizing his upcoming Netflix film Beverly Hills Cop 4, which he is producing and starring in. As we previously reported, Murphy will also star opposite of Jonah Hill in a Kenya Barris-directed comedy for Netflix.

Stay tuned for more updates on Eddie Murphy’s new first-look film deal with Amazon Studios as details unfold.

