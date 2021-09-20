Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

One of the culture’s biggest influencers ever is about to get some overdue acclaim. Dapper Dan is set to receive the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award from the CFDA.

As spotted on Hype Beast the Harlem, Manhattan native will be honored during the forthcoming 2021 CFDA Awards. This distinction is unique in many ways as Dap is the first-ever recipient to ever receive it without activating a runway show. He spoke about the announcement on his Instagram account. In true fashion, he pointed to his Uptown roots for giving him the DNA.

“Isn’t it ironic how the fashion world says that Dapper Dan won the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award, without ever having a runway show?” he wrote. The streets of Harlem have been my runway for 35 years. Isn’t that where the major luxury brands got their inspiration from? Maybe logo-mania is an illusion. Thank you Harlem, I love you! Thank you to the CFDA for making me the first black designer to win this lifetime achievement award. Harnessing the Dapper Dan brand to Gucci, mounted it on a global track, now the whole world knows what Harlem always knew, that the Dapper Dan brand is a thoroughbred brand.”

Other noted brands and designers up for special honors include Patagonia for the Environmental Sustainability Award. Additionally, Jerry Lorenzo (Fear Of God), Mike Amiri (Amiri), Telfar Clemens (Telfar), and Thom Browne are all up for American Menswear Designer of the year. The 2021 CFDA Awards take place Wednesday, November 10 in New York City.

Uptown’s Finest: Dapper Dan To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award was originally published on hiphopwired.com