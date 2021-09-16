New York State To Ban All Gasoline Operated Cars By 2035

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

In advance of Climate Week 2021, New York State Governor Hochul has announced new actions to make New York’s transportation greener. By 2035 they expect all cars on the road to be electric.

As spotted on Engadget Governor Kathy Hochul today new actions to reduce climate-altering greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution from the transportation sector. The Governor signed legislation (A.4302/S.2758), setting a goal for all new passenger cars and trucks sold in New York State to be zero emissions by 2035. In addition, the Governor directed the Department of Environmental Conservation to release a proposed regulation that would significantly reduce air pollution from trucks. If adopted, the regulation would accelerate zero-emission truck sales, resulting in improved air quality statewide and in particular those communities disproportionately impacted by transportation-related pollution. The actions announced today in advance of Climate Week 2021 support New York’s ambitious goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 85 percent by 2050, as outlined in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, or CLCPA.

“New York is implementing the nation’s most aggressive plan to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions affecting our climate and too reach our ambitious goals, we must reduce emissions from the transportation sector, currently the largest source of the state’s climate pollution,” Governor Hochul said. “The new law and regulation mark a critical milestone in our efforts and will further advance the transition to clean electric vehicles while helping to reduce emissions in communities that have been overburdened by pollution from cars and trucks for decades.”

Under the new law, new off-road vehicles and equipment sold in New York are targeted to be zero-emissions by 2035, and new medium-duty and heavy-duty vehicles by 2045. The law also requires the development of a zero-emissions vehicle development strategy by 2023, which will be led by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) to expedite the implementation of the State policies and programs necessary to achieve the law’s new goals.

