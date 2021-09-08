Nurse Alice Explains How The Smallest Grain Of Fentanyl Causes A Deadly High [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The death toll of people overdosing on the highly addictive synthetic opioid fentanyl is increasing at a rapid rate, most recently in the public eye with comedian Fuquan Johnson and The Wire actor Micheal K. Williams.

With many people dying from drugs even laced with a drop of fentanyl, we bring in Nurse Alice to discuss how deadly this drug can be.

The core to what makes fentanyl so deadly is all in its potency, which Nurse Alice says “just a baby hair” of the drug can cause complete body paralysis, air suppression to the point of not breathing and ultimately respiratory distress that can lead to a coma and in many cases death.

Get the information on fentanyl worth knowing by way of Nurse Alice in today’s “Trending Topics” report on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

