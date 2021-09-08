Gary’s Tea: Does Rick Ross & Kanye West Have Beef?! [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

There might be a rift in the hip-hop kingdom according to the latest overheard in Gary’s Tea, this week with Rick Ross possibly calling out Kanye West’s infamous ego.

Ross just released his new book, The Perfect Day to Boss Up: A Hustler’s Guide to Building Your Empire, and during his press run he was heard calling ‘Ye the “master of manipulating the media” and saying his infamous presidential run was “all for media attention.” He also call Kanye a genius and brilliant at what he does in the same sentence, so maybe it was more a nod of brotherly love than a call-out of his ego.

Get the full story in “Gary’s Tea” report on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below and decide for yourself:

