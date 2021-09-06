Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment today (September 6), according to reports from New York Post. He was 54 years old.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

While Williams’ cause of death has not yet been confirmed, sources suggest a possible overdose as evidence of drug use was found in his penthouse apartment where his nephew found him lifeless in the living room.

While most affectionately known as “Omar Little” on The Wire which took place in Baltimore, Williams was a Flatbush native who also starred in Boardwalk Empire. Some of his other popular titles included a roles in Lovecraft Country, When They See Us and many more.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

This is a developing story…

READ MORE STORIES ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

BET’s ‘Baldwin Hills’ Star Gerren Taylor Dead at 30

Keyshia Cole’s Mother Frankie Lons Dead At 61

Rap Icon Biz Markie Pronounced Dead At 57

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

‘The Wire’ Actor Michael K. Williams Found Dead At Home was originally published on blackamericaweb.com