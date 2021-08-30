Front Page News: Hurricane Ida Wiped Out Power For Over A Million People In New Orleans [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The week is starting off with a lot to discuss in today’s “Front Page News” recap, with Eva Marcille handling the breaking news and Rock-T letting us know what’s going down in sports.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

From Hurricane Ida wrecking things stateside to the unrest in Afghanistan having a global impact on the world, Eva makes sure to give a rundown of everything you need to know. Her report also includes the latest on how the surge in COVID-19 cases is affecting young people greatly, and also gives a quick update on how our beloved brother Rev. Jesse Jackson is doing as he and wife Jacqueline battle the virus.

Rock-T rounds things out by covering the Jake Paul v. Tyron Woodley match, the Jamaican track & field stars currently dominating in the Summer Games and whether or not Team USA projected standout Sha’Carri Richardson needs to chow down on some humble pie.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Enjoy Eva and Rock-T delivering the dailies for “Front Page News” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: