Rev. Al Sharpton Details The March On for Voting Rights & An Update On Jesse Jackson’s Health Status

Anytime we have Reverend Al Sharpton stop by the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, you can pretty much guarantee that all focus will be on what he’s got to say.

Our latest convo with the legendary activist centered around his upcoming March On for Voting Rights event scheduled to go down in Washington D.C. this weekend, as well as an update on the health condition of Jesse Jackson and his wife following their positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

In addition to the March On for Voting Rights news, Sharpton also spoke on what we can do to get federal legislation passed to protect access to the ballot and gave info on other events across many cities that were organized by The National Action Network to commemorate the 58th anniversary of the March on Washington and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s historic “I Have a Dream” speech.

Enjoy a word from the Rev down below in our exclusive interview with Al Sharpton on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

