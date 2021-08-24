Da Brat & Jesseca Dupart To Be Honored At Atlanta’s Black Gay Pride’s Pure Heat Community Festival

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Da Brat and her partner Jesseca Dupart will be honored at the 9th Black Gay Pride’s Pure Heat Community Festival in Atlanta on September 5th. The free cultural event will be in collaboration withThe Vision Community Foundation and a portion of the proceeds will benefit homeless LGBTQ+ youth and those impacted from HIV/AIDS.

“I’m super excited about being honored by the Atlanta Black Gay Pride and the Pure Heat Community Festival, especially alongside my baby. It’s like the perfect embrace to my recent full relocation here. Can’t wait to celebrate this with everyone. Thanks for sprinkling a dose of glitter on my life Atlanta,” said Jesseca “Judy” Dupart.

The Pure Heat Community Festival be filled with celebrity and local performances, prizes, giveaways, educational forums, and more.

The event will be hosted by Bishop Oliver Clyde Allen III, Rashad Burgess, Melissa “DJ M” Scott, and Julius “JuJu” James and will also be honoring the founder of the Zeus Network, Lemuel Plummer; the city of Atlanta’s LGBTQ Affairs Coordinator, Malik Brown and performer, Raquell Lord.

“The Pure Heat Community Festival is honored that the city of Atlanta welcomes us back for a 9th year. It is our goal to create a safe, fun, family environment for all,” shares The Vision Community Foundation executive director, Bishop OC Allen, III.

For more information visit pureheatcommunityfestival.com and for information on Atlanta Black Gay Pride weekend visit ATLGayPride.com.

