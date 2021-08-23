Here’s Rock-T’s Sports Advice To Sha’Carri Richardson After Finishing In Last Place [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Sha’Carri Richarson has stirred up social media once again over the weekend after coming in last place in the recent 100 M race. Many people felt like she’s gotten cocky and verbally attacked her online and the other half was very supportive of her for even competing. Rock-T gives his opinion and shares why he’s team Sha’Carri but she needs to make some adjustments.

Lastly, happy heavenly birthday to Kobe Bryant who would’ve been 43 years old today.

