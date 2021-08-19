Stephen A. Smith Talks Sports, Hosting Jimmy Kimmel & HBCU Week, & His Goals For The Future [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The famous sportsman himself joined the show today to discuss all things sports. Stephen A. Smith announces that he’s hosting Jimmy Kimmel for the first time and his goals for his own nightly talk show. He dives into his goals and dreams and explains the drive behind getting his own late-night talk show. HBCU Week is also coming soon and instead of hitting the yard, it will now be virtual. Listen to Stephen A. Smith share it all in the clip below.

