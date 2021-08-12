Craig Adams, a Houston trainer, and Beyonce’s former bodyguard, has died from COVID-19.
Tina Lawson shared the news on Instagram, saying, “Craig was a fitness trainer and was healthy. This is only the latest of many friends and family that were lost to COVID.”
She also said, “He became a part of the touring, and he was security for awhile. If you knew Craig, he just always had a smile on his face. Always was positive … I’ve never heard him say one negative thing about anybody, even when they deserved it. He was just a good, honest guy.”
Beyonce’s Former Bodyguard Dies of COVID was originally published on rnbphilly.com