J. Lo & Ben Affleck Seemingly Recreate Her “Jenny From The Block” Video While Boo’d Up On A Boat

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Hollywood insiders and spectators alike are still trying to wrap their heads around the fact that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially back together.

Anything the power couple does from this point forward is sure to garner attention like it’s 2002 all over again, and apparently they like it that way after being caught in a serious PDA moment that had people humming “Jenny From The Block” all over again.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

TMZ was able to catch some flicks of the pair (seen above) as they vacationed in St Tropez while celebrating J. Lo’s 52nd birthday this past weekend. As many people noticed, the photos had a striking similarity to a specific scene from the “Jenny From The Block” music video where Ben bolding grabs a handful of Lopez’s infamous backside as they sunbathe on a yacht. Well, life imitated art with these two recently, even if they didn’t intend on making it happen that way.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Here’s how TMZ describes their latest outing as a couple:

“You might recall … Bennifer went public with some awesome pics Jen herself threw up, including one of her planting a fat one on her old flame for the whole world to witness. It was the equivalent of a coming out party (for couples) … and they did it in spectacular fashion.

Now that the cat is fully out of the bag — beyond just pap shots of them sneaking in smooches and pecks here and there — it seems clear that Jen and Ben aren’t trying to hide the PDA anymore … which you can tell from these photos of them on the yacht’s deck.” STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Oh, and if there was any question as to whether or not they’re officially going public yet, Jennifer’s birthday post on Twitter answered that question with the quickness:

Watch the classic music video below, and let us know if you think it was strictly coincidence or Bennifer really wants that old thing back on all levels:

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

J. Lo & Ben Affleck Seemingly Recreate Her “Jenny From The Block” Video While Boo’d Up On A Boat was originally published on blackamericaweb.com