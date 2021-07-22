Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Charlamagne Tha God is returning to your late-night television screen. The media personality and host of The Breakfast Club is getting late night talk show on Comedy Central.

Tha God’s Honest Truth with Lenard “Charlamagne” McKelvey is set to premiere on September 17 at 10PM ET on Comedy Central. The series is being executive produced by Stephen Colbert, who besides hosting The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS, happens to share South Carolina roots with Charlamagne. Colbert also came to fame on Comedy Central hosting The Colbert Report from 2005 to 2014.

The weekly late-night series is being billed as a “culturally fluent take on social issues” as Charlamagne offer his take on the week’s current events via sketches, social commentary and man-on-the-street segments. Charlamagne plans to bring the same searing commentary he is known for on The Breakfast Club and podcasts, to late night, while staying Black.

“This is one of those moments where I can show you better than I can tell you,” Charlamage told Variety. “This is the third talk show Chris McCarthy [President and CEO of MTV Entertainment] has done with me and those shows prepared me for this opportunity. My South Carolina brethren Stephen Colbert is the ultimate cosign in the late night space and he wouldn’t cosign no bullsh*t. We are going to win an Emmy next year for best lighting direction I can feel it!”

Rachael Edwards (Wild ‘N Out) will serve as the showrunner while Charlamagne is also an executive producer. Check out the trailer for Tha God’s Honest Truth with Lenard “Charlamagne” McKelvey below.

Charlamagne Tha God To Host Late Night Talk Show On Comedy Central was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: