Michaela Coel Will Be Joining The Cast Of Marvel’s Black Panther 2

Creative genius Michaela Coel is taking a small break from writing, directing, and producing award-winning shows to join the cast of Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sequel. Details around Coel’s character are unknown, but she will join returning actors Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba and Angela Bassett for a storyline infused with lots of action and Black royalty.

The movie, which is currently under production in Atlanta at Tyler Perry Studios, is said to be released in July of 2022. The worldwide success of the first film puts a lot of pressure on the sequel. With Ryan Coogler returning as the director, we’re in for lots of beautiful imagery, an elaborate plot, and positive representation of Black heroes.

Although Coel was snubbed by the Golden Globes, other organizations made sure to highlight her talents. Not only was she named the most influential Black woman in the UK, she was recently nominated for nine Primetime Emmy Awards, with 3 of those nominations being for her acting, writing, and directing. In other words, Coel is in high demand.

I was already excited to see the sequel, but adding Michaela to the cast just made this more appealing. What do you think? Are you excited to watch the actress make her debut to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film?

