5 Times Phaedra Slayed Her Platinum Blonde Tresses

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

If there’s one thing Phaedra Parks is going to do, it’s give us flawless hair moments and most recently the 47-year-old debuted another gorgeous look that we just can’t stop thinking about!

In late June, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Instagram to show off her new, platinum blonde tresses, a look that came after her jet-black hair phase. Styled by Atlanta-based stylist, Ja’Corean, Phaedra’s new platinum blonde ‘do set the Internet ablaze, with her friends, fans, and followers immediately obsessing over the new look. And while we’re still stuck on this gorgeous ‘do that the reality star is giving us, we couldn’t help but think about all other times she’s rocked blonde locs and looked absolutely amazing! Here are five of our favorite blonde moments from Ms. Phaedra Parks.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

1. The Long, Bone Straight Platinum Blonde Look

Most recently, Phaedra took to IG to post her latest blonde look. The waist-length, platinum blonde, bone straight hair was styled by Phaedras hairstylist Ja’Corean and looked absolutely stunning on the mother of two.

2. The Short, Blunt Bob With Bangs

Phaedra first debuted her platinum blonde style with this look – a blunt-cut bob with bone straight bangs. This look was also styled by Phaedra’s hairstylist Ja’Corean and paired perfectly for Phaedra’s many professional and not-so-professional engagements.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

3. The Blonde Ombré Up-do

Back in May, the reality star posed up wearing this blonde ombre up-do. Styled by Alonzo Arnold, Phaedra wore the blonde look with big, loose, curls and paired it with a bright yellow lacy top. “Feeling real sunny today,” she captioned the photo.

4. The Long, Waist Length Honey Blonde Look

Last Labor Day weekend, Phaedra was feeling the tropical vibes as she wore her long, waist-length blonde locs straight down and parted over to one side. She wore this look while poolside, rocking a vibrant bikini from BFyne.

5. The Blonde Highlighted Up-do

Last fall, in a more formal look, Phaedra opted for a stunning up-do, with blonde and brown highlighted hair. She wore a side part bang that framed her face with the rest of her blonde locs twisted up in the back so you could really visualize the highlights throughout her hair.

Beauties, what’s your favorite blonde Phaedra moment?

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

RELATED NEWS:

Will Phaedra Parks Be Returning For Season 14 Of RHOA?!

Phaedra Parks Explains Why She’s Celibate With Her Current Boyfriend Medina

7 photos

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

5 Times Phaedra Slayed Her Platinum Blonde Tresses was originally published on hellobeautiful.com