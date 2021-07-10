Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

It’s a great time to be Cardi B. Off the heels of her BET Awards performance where she revealed she is pregnant with her second child, the Up rapper gave us a sneak peak of her latest collaboration with Reebok.

In a post to her Instagram account, Cardi wrote, “My first colorway of the Classic Leather Cardi/Brand New Silhouette launches Globally 7/16 @ 10am EST

@reebok #ReebokxCardiB”

The brand also shared a promotional video via their Instagram page to announce the release of the new “Cardi Classic Leather” sneakers.

This latest design mirrors Cardi’s drive and personality according to the Reebok press release. “Inspired by Cardi’s love of gold and its timeless value, the lavish gold silhouette was designed to be the go-to statement sneaker of every woman’s closet. Like all Cardi B x Reebok products, the shoes reflect Cardi’s personality, which influenced the transformation of the classic Reebok silhouette. The result: a bold, glamorous over-the-top shoe just like Cardi.”

Cardi is bringing the fire! I’m sure these sneakers will sell out as fast as her other collections. If you’re interested in purchasing these golden classic Reeboks, then set your alarms because they’re dropping Friday, July 16th at 10 am EST. The sneakers will be available in women’s sizes 5-12 and they’ll be sold exclusively on Reebok.com. What do you think? Will you be adding these kicks to your summer lineup?

Cardi B Takes A Golden Spin With Her Latest Reebok Classics Sneaker Launch was originally published on hellobeautiful.com