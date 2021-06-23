Hot Spot: Swizz Beatz Will Lead DMX’s Tribute On The BET Awards [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The BET Awards is set for the end of the month and Swizz Beatz will curate the tribute to honor his late friend, DMX. The tribute will include performances from Busta Rhymes, Griselda, and Method Man.

In other news, Sinbad recently shared how he almost lost his role in A Different World after telling a white lie about his comedy career. Da Brat has the information on these stories and more.

