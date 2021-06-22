Front Page News: Carl Nassib Becomes First Active NFL Player To Publicly Announces He’s Gay [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Yesterday, Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib became the first active N.F.L. player to publicly say he’s gay.

“I just want to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay,” Nassib said on his Instagram. “I just think that representation and visibility are so important. I actually hope that like one day videos like this and the whole coming-out process are just not necessary, but until then I’m going to do my best and my part to cultivate a culture that’s accepting, that’s compassionate.”

He is also donating $100,000 to The Trevor Project, which is the number one nonprofit group that focuses on suicide prevention efforts among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning youth.

Hear these stories and more in the Front Page News.

