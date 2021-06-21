Will Smith Gives His Fans The First Look At His Upcoming Memoir Cover

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

On Saturday (June 19th), rap icon and actor Will Smith announced that he’s coming out with a memoir and shared the striking cover to the book via social media.

The Academy Award and Golden Globe-nominated entertainer broke the news to his fans through his Instagram while rocking the Disney Pixar filter, which isn’t his first time showing how he’s been up on the new social media trends. The memoir, entitled WILL, has a cover that is a hand-painted portrait of the artist as opposed to the photographic covers that have become the industry standard.

The stunning artwork was done by visual artist Brandan “BMike” Odums. Odums, who hails from New Orleans, presented a video of himself creating the artwork through a process of repeatedly layering images of Smith from different points in his career. The resulting portrait pops with varying hues of yellow, black, green, and blue that pulls the reader in and is a trademark of the artist who uses these colors to convey the majestic presence of his subjects in his past portrait and mural work.

Much like how the cover was created, early coverage of the memoir promises that there will be a lot more to learn about Will Smith’s journey to fame as a musician and actor in film and television as well as more insight into what has given him a sense of purpose and fulfillment throughout that time. This will also include previously new revelations about his time in these industries. Co-written by Mark Manson, the memoir WILL is set to be published and released by Penguin Press on November 9th, 2021. Those interested in securing their copy beforehand can sign up at the actor’s website.

