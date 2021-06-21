R&B Vet Kem Enjoyed Father’s Day By Announcing He’s Expecting A Baby Boy

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Soul music veteran Kem reached one of many musical peaks with his top 40 R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay hit “Share My Life” back in 2010, and now a decade later he’s singing the same tune — this time though, he’ll be sharing his life with a new baby boy he’s expecting with wife Erica Owens.

Announced with perfect timing on Father’s Day, the Promise To Love singer looked overjoyed to be blessed with another bundle of joy. The couple is expecting a baby boy once again, bringing their blended family to a total of six. In addition to a toddler son and infant daughter that Kem and Erica already have together, the R&B crooner also has two girls from a previous relationship and Erica came to the relationship with a child as well. Overall, their blended family seems to be coming along swimmingly and looking better by the half dozen.

It goes without saying that Kem’s musical career is successful enough to take on another mouth to feed. He’s released five studio albums so far, starting with his 2003 breakout debut Kemistry, the 2005 follow-up Album II, his long-awaited comeback LP after five years with 2010’s Intimacy: Album III, 2014’s Promise To Love and the project he released during the pandemic last year titled Love Always Wins. In that mix you’ve also got a holiday album, What Christmas Means from 2012, and a handful of features that have stood the test of time in terms of soul music. In short, papa is paid and more than suited to add another baby to his growing fam!

We send major congratulations to both Kem and Erica! Peep his announcement post below, where he refers to his soon-to-be son as “A Father’s Day blessing”:

