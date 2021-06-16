Gary’s Tea: This Rapper Is Investing In A Plant-Based Chicken Company [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like Jay-Z is investing his money in some healthy ventures. According to VegNews, “Jay-Z is now an investor in plant-based chicken company SIMULATE, which closed a $50 million funding round earlier this month.” The business move will help the company, Simulate, “The Tesla of Chicken” develop meat-free products beyond its initial brand NUGGS.

Would you eat ever Jay-Z meatless chicken?

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE