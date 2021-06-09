Rickey & Special K React To Katt Williams Accusing Cedric The Entertainer Of Stealing His Joke!

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Katt Williams sat with The Morning Hustle to discuss his upcoming new projects and how quarantine has been treating him when he dropped some interesting tea on Cedric The Entertainer. Williams recalled the big time comedic allegedly stealing his joke and using it as his closing line for the 2000’s Kings Of Comedy special. He said originally, he was crushed.

“Well, when it initially happened to me, it crushed me just because the comedian was already bigger and more famous than me and he took my closing joke and made it his closing joke on Kings of Comedy,” said Williams. “The reason it hit so bad was that I was in the theater. I paid my money to go see Kings of Comedy and to see my joke being there and not me was about as disrespectful as it gets in our craft and I took it really personally with Cedric The Entertainer at that time.”

Rickey Smiley and Special K weigh in on how they feel about the accusations.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE