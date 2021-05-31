Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

A few weeks ago, Usher sent the strippers in a frenzy when they found Benjamins with his face plastered on it on the floor of the strip club. The singer later revealed that the Usher bucks were strategically placed throughout the strip club as promotional material. While we all assumed he was promoting new music, the Grammy-Award winning artist had something else up his sleeve.

In a post to his Instagram page, he wrote, “IN USHER WE TRUST. #USHBUCKS Merch Store is open. Usherbucks.io.”

“Best Promo You’ve Ever Had ,” Kenny Burns said.

We agree, Kenny. Usher was in full promotion mode during last night’s iHeartRadio Music Awards. He served as a host of the show and during one of his many wardrobe changes, the singer walked out in a suit clad with $100 Ushbucks. From head to ankle, Usher showed off his latest designs.

Per the website, you can shop t-shirts, sweatsuits, sweaters, socks and tank tops with products ranging from $20 – $170. I’m sure die-hard Usher fans will support this new venture, but I’m not sure this will expand beyond this initial collection. In other words, we don’t need to see this again after it sells out. What do you think? Will you be adding Ushbucks to your summertime wardrobe?

DON’T MISS…

Fashion Rundown: These Celebrities Slayed At The iHeartRadio Awards

Omari Hardwick’s Thirst Trappy Shirtless Self-Care Routine Sends Social Media Into A Frenzy

5 Times Damson Idris Put The Dam In Damnnn He’s Fine…

Usher Joins The Designer World With His Ushbucks Clothing Line was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: