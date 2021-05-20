Mother Of DMX’s Twins Says She Wasn’t A Sidepiece & Talks About One Of The Twins Having Down Syndrome

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

This is the 178th episode of the Mina’s House Podcast featuring Pebbles, the mother of DMX’s twins. Before Pebbles joins Mina SayWhat, Garnett Briscoe and Dexter, they update us on what’s going on in their lives and talk about the Joe Budden Podcast splitting up. Pebbles then joins the pod to talk about how things have been for her and her twins after DMX’s passing. Pebbles shares what’s going on in her life and clears up some misconceptions about her. After talking to Pebbles the pod continues to talk about Mulatto changing her name to Latto and Nicki Minaj’s return!

