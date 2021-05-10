LaTocha Scott Talks Verzuz With SWV, Xscape’s New Album, & Returning To Gospel [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Over the weekend two of the biggest R&B groups of the 90s went head to head in a Verzuz battle. LaTocha Scott of Xscape joined the Rickey Smiley Morning Show to share what it was like to share that stage with her group members over Mother’s Day weekend. Battling SWV, LaTocha shares that the experience was exciting and it just felt good to perform again.

There’s news that Xscape will be making new music and LaTocha debuts her latest gospel single “Full Time Love”.

